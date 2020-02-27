Letter, 2/28: UNL, state must lead on climate

We urge the Legislature to pass LB283, directing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to create a plan to prevent and mitigate the effects of climate change in Nebraska. Nebraska should be a leader on this topic, not one of the few states without a climate action plan.
Those who balk at the cost of a study should consider the cost of last year’s flooding: more than $2 billion in damage to roads and bridges, crops and livestock, Offutt Air Force Base and unknown millions in losses to homes and businesses in 84 of our 93 counties.
Climate change is already starting to affect our water resources, crop and livestock production, transportation and infrastructure, wildlife, insurance costs, insect pests and human diseases. A state action plan can’t halt climate change, but it will help Nebraskans prepare for and prevent future environmental and economic disasters.
According to 99% of climate scientists, the reality of climate change can be summarized: it’s real, it’s bad, it’s us, scientists agree, action is needed now and there’s still hope.
While coastal cities are fortifying infrastructure against rising sea levels, Nebraska faces broader and more complex concerns. With data from a UNL Nebraska-specific study, we can mitigate the damage of floods and drought, lessen threats to public health, assist ag producers and conserve water resources.
We can no longer ignore this issue, hoping climate change will not happen. Regardless of political affiliation, our policy makers should be guided by a commonsense principle: “Hope for the best, and prepare for the worst.”
Claudia and John Reinhardt, Lincoln