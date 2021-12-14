Letter: University right to teach truth

I truly appreciate UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and University President Ted Carter’s efforts to bring racial equity and justice to the forefront at the University of Nebraska.

Those regents who oppose the effort are either short-sighted or politically motivated. If their motive is the latter, they are simply manipulating and reinforcing the deep racial divide that still exists in our state and nation.

I taught high school social studies for 16 years. It was impossible to teach students about the cruelty of slavery, the injustices of the Jim Crow era and the horror of the Holocaust without identifying those who were the instigators and participants.

When human beings are being persecuted or deprived of their rightful place in society, there aren't two sides to the issues. If the truth creates a feeling of racial guilt, perhaps that feeling is long overdue.