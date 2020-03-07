Letter, 3/8: University enriching the wrong people

The phrase “Public University Higher Education” these days is a misnomer. The arguably correct phrase: “Profit (formerly known as Public) Higher Education.”

For decades now, the University of Nebraska’s ever-increasing hordes of overpaid presidents, vice presidents, chancellors, vice chancellors, deans and provosts have been amassing wealth while NU students and their families accrue staggering debt.

Consider this: In March, a California academic begins her tenure as NU’s executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at a base salary of $427,000, $27,000 more than the leader of the free world. Consider new NU President Ted Carter’s salary could near $1.2 million.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These obscene salaries no longer remotely reflect those of genuine land-grant university public servants. To wit, higher ed titans now call themselves “executives” instead of educators.

NU cannot have it both ways, constantly seeking funding from overburdened taxpayers whose wages have been stagnant yet granting themselves Wall Street-like salaries that at least there are corporate-given.