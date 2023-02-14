The University of Nebraska has been prominent in my family for generations. Reading the front page article about the university's financial needs ("NU faces fiscal headwinds," Feb. 11) prompts this letter:

In the late 1800s, following his graduation from high school, my grandfather taught in a grades first-through-10th school in Cadams, Nebraska. He'd been reared by a strict dad, became a strict dad and, no doubt, was a strict teacher. One summer a student pointed a rifle at his chest and said, "How do you like that, Mr. Hanthorn?" In 1899, Mr. Hanthorn enrolled in the University of Nebraska. I think he knew he needed help.

A generation later, my father returned from World War II Navy service to borrow $16,000 for a York County farm. He attended extension classes at McCool Junction. My mother said to me, "We lived on the $100 a month stipend." For the rest of his life, my father used conservation measures such as the rotation of crops and the planting of grassed waterways on our farm.

An additional generation later, both of my parents, three sisters, my husband and I all earned degrees in education at the University of Nebraska.

And one generation after that, my three sons earned UNL degrees.

The university has helped my family, as so many Nebraska families, to learn and prosper. I strongly support President Carter and our university system, and I believe we owe it to the future of Nebraska to provide generous financial support for its continued service and expansion.

Nancy Packard, Lincoln