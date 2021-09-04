 Skip to main content
Letter: Unions take lead on safety
Letter: Unions take lead on safety

GOODYEAR 1955.jpg

Workers at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.'s Lincoln plant in 1955. A union shop, Goodyear employed about 900 people when the photo was taken. Union membership in the U.S. peaked in 1954 with about 35 percent of workers belonging to unions. Labor Day was created in 1894 to honor the union movement and American workers. 

Monday marks the 127th year Labor Day as a national holiday. The labor movement was founded on the idea that an injury to one is an injury to all. There are 14.25 million union members in the United States. Many will join parades and other events planned by the union labor around the country to mark Labor Day including in Omaha.

These Labor Day actions are an opportunity to spread the word about unions on strike or locked out by bosses as part of resistance in the working class. Today’s fights aim to hold onto past gains or to deter the bosses from making deeper cuts into living and working conditions. 

Unions need to lead in solidarity to get out the word to help these fights, strengthening picket lines and raising money for strike funds. History shows union members must lead the fight for safe workplaces.

The new surge of the delta variant needs to be met by unions in the forefront. Urging all workers to get vaccinated and taking the lead in organizing them is the only way to get workers back to work instead of government mandates and lockdowns.

Joe Swanson, Lincoln

