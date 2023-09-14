Please note the Sept. 8 Wall Street Journal article, “The Chicago Teachers Union Chief Sends Her Son to Catholic School.”
The point here is that even those working within teachers unions recognize the need for school choice for their own personal reasons.
Sadly in this case, Stacy Gates, the Chicago teacher union president, thinks this only applies to an elitist few. Regardless of the reason, parents' choices are personal, just like Gates', and should be universally available even if you're not an upper-income union president.
Deryl Travis Jr., Lincoln