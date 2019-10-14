{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting at Chick-fil-A

Lincoln Police Department investigates the scene of a truck that collided with the Chick-fil-A at 6810 S. 27th St. on Tuesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Last week's situation at the SouthPointe Chick-fil-A was frightening and difficult. The actions taken by staff and customers need to be commended.

Chick-fil-A staff did a great job in getting their customers and themselves out of harm's way. Todd Ogden's attempt to subdue the man was courageous, as were the actions taken by the BNSF special agent. The special agent acted in a very professional manner in dealing with the individual.

Lincoln can be proud of the way that Chick-fil-A staff, customers and Lincoln first responders dealt with a very unfortunate situation.

Joe Shandera, Lincoln

