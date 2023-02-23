In response to LB662 from state Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, I hope my fellow Nebraskans and those in charge of making a decision on the bill notice the protection is greater for corporation contract farmers who choose to farm large-scale animal operations, also known as "factory farming."

In my opinion, these corporations are trying to hide behind the goodwill toward -- and posing as – a Nebraska farmers through manipulative contracts and as a means to exist in the shadows with little regard to animal welfare, our shared environment and public health.

Unfortunately, with these corporations having financial power they keep manifesting bills such as LB662 in order to further entrench their grip. I feel they are exploiting our Nebraska farmers by contract-controlling some to pose against the welfare of other farmers, and at the true cost of all Nebraskans.

Robert Allen Rieck Jr., Lincoln