Letter: Unborn are part of all of us

March for Life 2022 marching-2.JPG

Abortion opponents walk north on 14th Street in downtown Lincoln as part of the annual Nebraska Walk for Life on Saturday.

 RYAN HOFFMAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

Responding to Trey Coley Lusk's letter, "All Deserve Reproductive Rights," (July 29) some terms could be defined. The Random House Dictionary defines conception as "becoming pregnant." Pregnant is defined as "being with child or young." Fertilization, "in biology, the union of male and female reproductive cells to form a cell that will develop into a new individual."

Also to fertilize is to "impregnate." The Random House Dictionary, defines conception as "fertilization, inception of pregnancy." Pregnancy is defined as "having a child or other offspring developing in the body; with child or young, as a woman or female mammal."

At conception, the inception of pregnancy, fertilization (different words for the same reality), our height, eye color, foot size, is all determined. All that is needed now is more time and nourishment.

Many women, once they realize they are pregnant, will stop smoking or taking drugs, like alcohol, in order the protect the health of their baby, which is a separate body. The human body is completely formed within 10 to 12 weeks. Once ultrasound is used, one can see the child sucking its thumb and doing somersaults. The average time of pregnancy before the child is born is 270 to 284 days.

When the term "reproductive health care" is used as a euphemism for abortion; it makes the unborn child sound like some kind of cancer or other disease. If what is living in the womb has not been defined as human life, can we kill it? If we are hunting together for deer, and we get separated, and I hear rustling in the bush, and I don't know if it is you or a deer, can I shoot? No! The title of Trey's article started with the word, "All." All should have reproductive rights, including the unborn.

Monsignor Paul K. Witt, Lincoln

