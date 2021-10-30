Letter: Unanswered questions abound

Many problems exist with large solar energy farms that should be further discussed before building a 2,800 acre eyesore just east of Lincoln. The Journal Star should further investigate some of these issues:

* The majority of solar panels (about 95%) are coming from China, made from materials mined in the Xingiang Valley by Uyghurs, Muslims enslaved by the communist Chinese government. The State Department has determined this to be genocide. Has this moral issue been discussed?

* Solar panels don't last forever. The lifespan is 20 to 30 years, then replacement is needed. Usually they are dumped into a landfill, where the harmful materials they contain can leach into the soil. Some solar farms ship the worn-out panels to third world countries for disposal so it isn't their responsibility. Has this ecological/moral issue been discussed?

* If a startup solar panel company eventually declares bankruptcy, then it's up to the local utilities to assume the operation, maintenance and replacement costs. Has this financial issue been discussed?

* This project (2800 acres, O Street to Havelock Avenue and 120th to 190th) will stunt Lincoln's growth east of 84th Street for sure. Has this city planning issue been discussed?