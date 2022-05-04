Letter: U.S. should take stronger stand

We’ve all been watching the atrocities the Russian military has been inflicting on Ukrainians over the past eight weeks. This blood bath is appalling and is the result of President Biden’s unwillingness to stand up to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Biden is the leader of the Western world, yet he has failed to lead the U.S., the rest of NATO and the United Nations into a resolution of this war.

The actions Putin has taken against Ukraine almost exactly parallel the military actions taken by Adolf Hitler in the late 1930s. Hitler promised that he would not invade his neighboring countries and then broke those promises. Are we going to sit back and watch as Putin “annexes” free nations and slaughters thousands of innocent people, under the guise of a “special military operation?”

The last time Putin made a land grab was in 2014, (Barack Obama was president and Biden was VP) when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. Back then, Russia was setting that area up as a staging ground to destabilize the rest of Ukraine so the 2022 invasion would appear to be unprovoked. U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014 did not resolve that situation. In fact, U.S. sanctions have not worked against Venezuela, North Korea, Syria, Cuba or Iran.

President Biden states that if Russia invades one square inch of a NATO country that they will have hell to pay. Mexico is not a NATO member. Would the U.S. respond to an invasion of our neighbors by putting a thicker piece of tape on Putin’s piggy bank?

The United States military could quickly change the direction of this war. We need a president who is willing to lead us against the forces of evil, instead of preventing us from “provoking” Vladimir Putin.

Lee Anderbery, Lincoln

