Letter: U.S. needs to beef up arms

Russia Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the launch of a new ferry via a conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow Moscow, Russia, on Friday.

 Andrei Gorshkov, Associated Press

As the free world looks on in disbelief, Vladimir Putin and his war machine are killing innocent men, women and children of a free democratic country and destroying their homes, businesses and infrastructure all for Putin’s land-grab pipe dream.

Putin holds the free world at bay with his madness and the threat of using his over stockpile of nuclear warheads, all while pumping out outright lies and ridiculous propaganda to the Russian people, the world and NATO.

Short of a comprehensive revolt by the Russian people, Putin is destined to use his chemical weapons and his nuclear weapons, as Putin has miscalculated and backed himself into a corner with no options but all-out war to save face.

We don’t have enough of a stockpile of anti-ballistic missile batteries to cover the threats from Russia, North Korea and China.

It is absolutely essential we develop these technologies post-haste. We can no longer allow a murderous, lying, ruthless dictator to hold us and the free world over a barrel anymore.

Dan Zichek, Lincoln

