Letter: U.S. must remain a beacon

I happened to be over at my parents' house and caught a segment of Fox News. In this particular segment, it showed a small clip of some immigrants walking through a fence getting on buses, with no real context.

It turns out these were people seeking asylum under the U.S. law but were being used as an illustration aimed at supporting the monologue of the host, hammering points about how our country is doomed.

This type of rhetoric is powerful and can even make the best of us fear that our country will forever change. If we look back at history, there is not a single group of immigrants who have not added significantly to the mosaic of the American culture in a beneficial way. This diversity of thought, culture, music, ideas and food is a strength and cornerstone to American culture, which should be embraced as we navigate the challenges of the 21st century.

This argument is nothing new, in fact, the rhetoric is largely the same. My hope is that we all take a deep look and reflect on what being an American really is, and remember that the reason for our greatness is largely due to immigrants.