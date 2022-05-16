 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: U.S. must join international court

  • 0
Photo 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral on Sunday in Moscow.

 ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I was pleased when Justice Roberts, at his confirmation, spoke of our being “a nation of laws and not of men.” The Journal Star has also defended that principle.

However, outside our borders, men and not laws decide. President Biden and NATO leaders have taken to calling President Putin a war criminal. He becomes a punishable war criminal only when an international court convicts and sentences him, but the U.S. and Russia recognize no international courts.

The U.S. did not accept the World Court’s judgment in 1986 when it convicted the U.S. of “unlawful use of force” in the Contra War. We have not joined the International Criminal Court, which tries those who “commit genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.”

If the U.S. arrested Putin, it could not accuse him of his crimes in international courts because we do not belong to ICC, which tries them. We act as if international court decisions applied only to other nations.

We say we respect laws and not men, but until we join the ICC, enforcing international law, we do not, and talk about trying Putin has no international authority.

Paul A. Olson, Lincoln

