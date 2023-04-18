So far this year there have been 146 mass shootings in the U.S.

The House of Representative, Senate and then with the president's signature last year first meaningful gun legislation in 20 years was passed. But, the entire Nebraska congressional delegation failed to support it.

The vast majority of our population supports finding new ways to suppress the proliferation of ownership of weapons of war in the hands of civilians. We are continuing to put our cities, states and country in a precarious life-or-death spiral.

This pandemic of gun violence is becoming an everyday occurrence, most recently in Louisville and Nashville. The use of AR-type weapons leaves little chance of survival. These weapons of war have been used in bars, banks, grocery stores, schools and churches.

We continue to fail to come together to raise the age of ownership of these types of weapons, we fail to pass red flag warnings and we continue to tolerate our elected officials to cater to the National Rifle Association versus standing up and voting to use common sense to help protect our citizens.

Remember, not one of our congressional delegation saw fit to join others across both parties to even consider supporting this new legislation. Obviously we aren't doing it right when the U.S leads the world in gun-related deaths. Weapons of war have no place in our society.

Don Hutchens, Lincoln