Letter, 3/24: U.S. didn't act fast enough
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

While China, Italy and South Korea were furiously imposing quarantine and lockdown (and South Korea was testing thousands a day) over a month ago, this country did little or nothing while cases sprouted up in every state.

We have no mass treatment centers set up. We have done little or no testing primarily because our present leadership practiced public relations instead of public health. Last weekend, Omaha officials and Gov. Pete Ricketts held news conferences where they discussed shutting down bars on St. Patrick days, hand washing and the seemingly endless talents of UNMC while an absolute calamity looms.

If we avoid a multi-million death toll in the U.S. (with a proportionate morbidity and mortality in Nebraska), it will be because of dumb luck. As a 69-year-old man with underlying heart and lung problems, I am not feeling lucky.

John Anthony Brodston, Omaha

