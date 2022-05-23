 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: U.S. celebrated too soon

Photo 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral on Sunday in Moscow.

 ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The headline said, "Russian to face war crimes trial," (May 12). Russian troops, like any troops, fight cleaner and better when they believe they're serving a just cause.  Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to subjugate Ukraine completely, every dissenter dead or fled and every survivor neck deep in death and destruction that anyone disloyal to the Kremlin must expect. Such a goal set from the top ensures a parade of war crimes, top to bottom, by Russian forces in this war.

Ukraine has been victimized by Czarist Russia, Communist/Soviet Russia, Nazi invaders, briefly by Trump, and now by Putin's Russia. Don't be surprised that Ukraine defends itself fiercely.

Neither must we be surprised that the Russian military goliath stumbles. Nukes and massive strength got them a deadly Cold War reputation, but they've not fared brilliantly otherwise.

People are also reading…

Russia was stymied by much smaller Finland early in World War II, then swept aside by the Nazis before gathering itself (with considerable support from the West). Russian troops fell apart to conclude their World War I experience, and they were defeated by then-small Japan in a 1904 war.

Putin remains a dire threat to the U.S. and has a lot going for him against us, with cyberattacks and internal dupes here still roiling the wreckage our last administration was able to wreak versus our allies, infrastructure, image and unity.

When the USSR collapsed at halftime in the Cold War, we'd have been better off skipping the victory laps in favor getting serious about defending ourselves.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln

