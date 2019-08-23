Cutting funds for street improvement and taking money from the cash reserve are clearly the wrong responses to a sales tax revenue shortfall.
Our streets are in terrible condition. The current budget includes a limitation on spending $1.9 million on streets if sales tax falls short, but that money must be put where it is sorely needed.
This seems like a continuation of the policies of the previous mayor, which required us to pass a sales tax increase to fix the streets. We will not accept any attempt to use the extra money to replace normal funding.
While the cash reserve is above the legal requirement, this is not the time to take money out. We have had extended economic growth and a property tax windfall from valuation increases. If the city can’t meet its budget under these conditions, we are in trouble.
The economy is near the end of this growth cycle, so we may need every penny of the cash reserve to get through the next economic contraction.
Taking money from the cash reserve and diverting funds for street repair are clearly two steps in the wrong direction.
Dan Hinnah, Lincoln