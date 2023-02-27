Both LB574 and LB626 are heartless and cruel.

To deny gender-affirming care is to deny that people struggling with gender identity are people and deserving of the same rights and dignities as everyone else.

A six-week abortion ban is no different than a complete ban. Call it what it is. Most women don't even know they are pregnant at six weeks. The 20-week law we currently have is perfect -- it gives women, particularly rape and incest victims, time to process and to make informed decisions. Talk to a rape or incest victim if you really want some insight.

Our Legislature should not presume they know what's best for everyone else. That's nothing more than arrogant. Seems like the Republican Party has really changed its tune -- for the party that favors smaller government, they are all too quick to try to legislate morality.

They should put it to the voters -- unless they are afraid of the outcome.

Carolyn Olesen, Tecumseh