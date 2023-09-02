Ron Bowmaster ("Ricketts missed teaching moment," Aug. 26) criticizes Sen. Pete Ricketts for not educating Nebraskans who think “our justice system is being weaponized against President Biden’s political opponents.”

Senator Ricketts thinks as some Nebraskans think regarding the justice system and Donald Trump.

The problem with claiming the justice system is weaponized to harass Trump is that this begs the question: Is Trump guilty of crimes?

He has already been impeached twice for high crimes and misdemeanors. In his second impeachment trial, seven Republicans voted to convict him.

It is not unreasonable that the justice system should now indict him. Sitting presidents can only be impeached. This is why Donald Trump was not indicted by the justice system when he was a sitting president. Now that he is a private citizen, he is subject to the justice system as are all private citizens.

Republicans who attack the justice system are using the Johnnie Cochran defense of O.J. Simpson. In Simpson’s trial Cochran claimed the police are racists. This begs the question: Is Simpson guilty of murder?

In the past fleeing criminals would drag a rotting fish (a red herring) behind them to confuse the dogs tracking them. The red herring fallacy is to claim the justice system is weaponized to distract people from the real issue: Is Donald Trump guilty of crimes?

It obviously works because O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of murder.

William Boernke, Lincoln