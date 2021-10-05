Letter: Trying to make a good decision

We can all agree that taking an existing life is immoral and against the law. Trey Coley Lusk’s letter to the editor ("Faith breeds diverse opinion," Sept. 28) states, “There is no universal moral consensus regarding when life actually begins.”

The two poles of defining when life begins are conception and cutting the umbilical cord. Science cannot satisfy the question of when that spark we call life begins. So that determination is left to the individuals involved.

If we don’t know when life actually begins, how do we know an abortion has not taken a life. Not knowing a fact does not negate the need to make a good decision. It requires more care. If we cannot be sure we are making the right decision, then we must not make the wrong decision.

If we don’t know when life begins, then the good decision would seem to be making sure we do not take a life. The only place to be absolutely sure a life is not being taken is to carry the pregnancy full term. There we can know we have not made a wrong decision.

Myron D. Tremain, Lincoln

