I grew up with a mother who taught me that lying is always wrong, no matter what. Just tell the truth, and the world around you will be a calmer, happier and more balanced place.
We have a president who seems to lie about everything. One of his constant lies is about "fake news." Next time you hear that from him, remember that another word for lying is "falsehood."
I wonder who is spreading fake news. Seems to me that it comes directly from the president himself. We need to trust that journalists will do their job and do their fact checking so we can know what is out there. Most of them try hard to give us good, balanced reporting.
You have free articles remaining.
Maybe we should not depend on Facebook for our news, since anything can be posted there, whether it's true or not.
I'm tired of being told by politicians that what we see and hear with our own eyes and ears isn't what we see and hear. Everyone needs to stop lying.
Martha Bowmaster, Lincoln