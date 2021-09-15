 Skip to main content
Letter: Trust headed wrong direction
Nebraska Environmental Trust director

Nebraska Environmental Trust Director Mark Brohman speaks at a 2017 event in Grand Island.

 BARRETT STINSON, GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT

A round of applause goes to Mark Brohman for his steadfast work at Nebraska Environmental Trust. He took to heart the mission as outlined in the mission statement of NET and placed importance on conservation and preservation of our natural resources, habitat and wildlife.

The five areas of focus for the grant funding procedure are water, soil, air, wildlife habitat and waste reduction/recycling. How do ethanol blender pumps fit into the grant criteria?

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed NET board members who must read the mission statement differently.

They are defunding conservation projects and funding blender ethanol pumps instead. Again, how do ethanol blender pumps fit into the grant criteria?

Rosina Paolini, Lincoln

