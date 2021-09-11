 Skip to main content
Letter: Trust board mustn't forget whom it serves
Letter: Trust board mustn't forget whom it serves

Trust Board emergency July meeting.jpg

The Nebraska Environmental Trust board meets Thursday to review two state audit reports.

 PAUL HAMMEL, THE WORLD-HERALD

At its Aug. 18 meeting, the Board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust accepted the resignation of its executive director effective in 80 days, or earlier if a successor is found. The executive director's resignation was not a surprise; the board had driven him to it. The board gave no clues concerning the hiring process.

Does the board have hiring criteria? Will it look for individuals with specific qualifications such as knowledge of grant awards and administration? Will the board conduct a national search? Will it look for individuals who are committed to the mission of the trust? Will it choose a political appointee with an agenda?

The executive committee has the authority to act as a search committee to develop a list of candidates. The members of the executive committee are Jeff Kanger, Jim Macy, Quinton Bowen, Josh Anderson, Mark Quandahl and Jim Douglas.

The committee is not required to open its meetings to the public. Given the controversy surrounding the board's past actions, to have any credibility, the committee must make public any meetings concerning the hiring of an executive director.

The next meeting of the board is scheduled for Nov. 4.

How can the work of the trust go forward with uncertainty? How can the public have confidence in a board that is being sued for violations of the law to conduct a fair an open hiring process?

The board members should not forget that they are fiduciaries responsible only to the people of Nebraska.

Gerry Lauritzen, Omaha

Vice president, Friends of the Environmental Trust

