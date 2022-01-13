Letter: Trump's disfavor elevates Bacon

A recent article entitled “Trump invites a GOP challenge to Bacon,” (Jan. 5), quotes Donald Trump as saying, “Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts and known losers."

By RINO (Republican in name only), he apparently means anyone who does not toe the GOP party line. Evidently, dissent is not welcome in his accounting. This attitude both guarantees and enforces ignorance.

By “sellouts,” I assume he means anyone who respects and accommodates the views of others who have different life experiences. This shows he does not understand or appreciate his own limitations, which is another example of his vaulting arrogance (“Only I can fix it”).

And evidently, “known losers” are those he can beat up with impunity, which once again demonstrates he is a bully who tries to intimidate or destroy all who stand in his way.