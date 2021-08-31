 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump still wants money
Letter: Trump still wants money

Recently, I received an invitation from Donald Trump to join the Trump Day One Club. This offer was only available for a limited time. I could join for any amount, but the lowest suggested donation was $25.

This money was to be used to stop the radical Democrats from ruining our country for patriots like Trump and me. (Of Democrats, 59% consider themselves to be conservatives, so Trump and I would be battling the other 41%.)

Trump seems to enjoy spending other people's money. With the help of Congress, he added $8 trillion to the national debt in only four years. That's more than enough to finance three 20-year wars.

Trump claims to be a millionaire who pays little income tax, but he wants me, a retired person who has paid income tax since the age of 14, to give him $25.

Is this a great country or what?

Thomas D. Stauch, Omaha

