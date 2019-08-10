I am extremely disturbed by the silence of our elected senators and representatives regarding the hateful speech of our president. He bullies anyone who disagrees with him, calling them “loser,” “sad,” “a person of low intelligence” and tells people of color, regardless of citizenship status, to “go back where they came from.”
How can we teach our children not to bully others when our president legitimizes bullying, and our senators and representative stand by and say nothing? Given the fact that Rep. Adrian Smith, Sen. Ben Sasse and Sen. Deb Fischer run on “Christian values” platforms, I would ask them how this kind of behavior reflects Christian values.
Hate speech on the part of our president must be considered as a factor in the increase in hate crimes and in the recent spate of mass shootings. His inflammatory rhetoric should be condemned by our senators and representatives, and yet they remain silent. Their silence implies their approval of this kind of rhetoric and its results.
Are these the kind of people we want representing the values of all Nebraskans? Do all of you really stand behind hateful and inflammatory speech and bullying?
I ask all Nebraskans who care about Christian values and basic human decency to write to our senators and representatives and demand that they either denounce President Trump’s hateful rhetoric, or admit once and for all that they agree with it. It’s time to demand that our elected officials make a stand, on one side or the other.
Carolyn Olesen, Tecumseh