Three mothers and six young children were just ambushed and gunned down in Mexico. They were slaughtered by drug lords, gangsters and thugs from south of the border.
What kind of human being does this? There are reports that one of the moms got out of the car with her arms raised to show they meant no harm, but she was shot and killed on the spot.
Does that horrific tragedy make you feel like Donald Trump and his supporters are wrong about building a wall? Many Democrats in Congress and their liberal supporters who want open borders won't be convinced until the same thing happens in their own neighborhoods.
A wall won't solve all the problems, but it will help keep us just a little bit safer.