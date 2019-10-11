{{featured_button_text}}
Trump

President Donald Trump talks to reporters Friday on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

We hear suggestions that we should not jump to conclusions or wait for the evidence of wrong doing prior to saying we are for or against impeachment. It's difficult to believe that anyone could not already be a "yes" for impeachment with just the information in the public domain.

It seems like it is time for the Journal Star editorial board and the entire congressional delegation to publicly announce that encouraging, soliciting and withholding foreign aid for help in a campaign is either impeachable or not.

I'm uncertain how anyone could not answer that in the affirmative at this point.

Stan Croft, Crete

