The burglary and illegal wiretapping of the Washington headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (known as the Watergate scandal) by members of President Nixon's reelection committee and subsequent abuse of powers by the president and administration officials to halt or hinder the investigation into the same enraged the public so much that President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974.
Fast forward to 2019. President Donald Trump admits to asking the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, which could help him in his reelection next year. President Trump is asking a foreign government to interfere in the elections in our democratic society.
Compared to the third-rate burglary that led to President Nixon's downfall, this Ukraine-Trumpgate scandal is far more dangerous to the very foundations of our existence as free people. This is an immoral and unlawful abuse of power by Mr. Trump violating the very basic tenet of a free and fair election in a democratic society.
You have free articles remaining.
If we did not tolerate Nixon's actions in 1974, we, the people, must do the same now to save our democratic institutions for generations to come.
Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln