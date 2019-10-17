It is easy for those in public office to propose we continue leaving troops in far-away countries when none of their family members are in the area fighting.
President Trump ran on the basis of getting troops out of the conflicts around the world and making America great. Our allies have known this from day one when he took office.
This is a never-ending conflict that no one can or will win. Another American life lost is not worth it! Bring them home, and let those in their own countries fight their own conflicts!
As a Vietnam veteran, I can say we lost that war because of politics. Too many lives lost -- and for what? Let’s learn from our prior mistakes.
Larry Link, Lincoln