Letter: Trump quick to praise Putin

BIZ-SOCIALMEDIA-TRUMP-GET

Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference announcing a class action lawsuit against big tech companies July 7, 2021, at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey.

 MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO, GETTY IMAGES

For anyone thinking that the Ukraine invasion would not have happened if Donald Trump was president, as he recently said himself ... no, Trump would have lavishly praised Vladimir Putin as usual.

Unrelenting fealty to Putin is kind of Trump’s thing (even to the point of believing Putin over U.S. government intelligence). My evidence for this fealty is Trump’s every last word about Putin past and present. If you cannot see this then your tether to reality is as worn out as Trump’s.

Jason Lefler, Lincoln

