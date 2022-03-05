Letter: Trump, Putin have much in common

After being in the mental health field for 30 years and observing interactions between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, I would have to say this: Birds of a feather flock together.

Americans who are still interested in and supportive of Trump may want to take a look in the mirror. Does dictatorship appeal to you? Do you like mentally unstable people leading your life? The reason Trump goes out of his way to buddy up to dictators is he sees himself in that way. All powerful and god like. He is an aspiring dictator himself.

Personally I enjoy living in a democracy where I have freedom to believe what I feel is right. I don’t want a crazy man telling me how to live.

Since Joe Biden became president, the entire United States has calmed down, kind of like what happens when an abused child is put in a loving and nurturing home.

I think Biden is doing the best he can with a country that has in many ways been the abused child under Trump’s presidency. It takes awhile for traumatized people to calm down again. The American people are doing their best to calm down again.

For those of you who like to be told what to do and how to live your life there are countries out there for you like Russia, North Korea and China.

Pauley Ahmed, Lincoln

