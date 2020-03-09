Letter, 3/10: Trump on way to being dictator

This follows up Pippa White Lawson’s “Trump isn’t a dictator - yet” letter (Feb. 25).
If despots don’t arise by a military coup, they must have another deliberate strategy. Let’s review President Trump’s progress:
• Dismissing executive staff not blindly submissive, selectively dissing citizens
• Isolating U.S. from allies, violating trust
• Playing carelessly with foreign despots and favoring autocracy
• Neutralizing Senate’s checks and balances with a temporary silent GOP majority
• Co-opting part of the judicial branch, altering sentences, pardoning supporters
• is the Supreme Court the next target? Insulting justices
• If absolute control were imminent, would the military resist the commander-in-chief?
Sound unlikely? Look at the record to date. Are you willing to risk further damage to the republic or take actions that citizen patriots have taken throughout history? Righting the U.S. ship of state could occur with one election -- or not.
Lavon Sumption, Lincoln