Letter, 2/16: Trump not powering economy

President Donald Trump claims the country is in "a boom the likes of which we have never seen before."

Wrong! We have seen it before, in 2015. The growth in the GDP was 2.9%, the same as 2018. The Wall Street Journal's latest survey of economists projects it will slow to 1.8% in 2020.

This economic recovery started right after the great recession. With some help from Congress and the Obama administration in the form of a stimulus, it continued to increase slowly. The Federal Reserve had a hand in it, too.

Nothing Trump or Congress has done had anything to do with this economy. The tax law passed by the Republican Congress is not doing what they predicted it would and, in fact, is making things worse.

Presidents in general receive far too much credit for a good economy and far too much blame for a bad one. Trump is bragging about something he has nothing to do with and apparently knows nothing about.

Al Mumm, Waterloo,

President, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund

