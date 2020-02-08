Letter, 2/9: Trump not behaving like dictator

A widespread superstition accuses President Trump of being an emerging "dictator." People should relax. If Trump is a “dictator,” he is failing miserably at the task. Here is what real dictators do, as revealed in history.

Actual dictators do not leave in place political operatives loyal to their predecessors, free to undermine his or her administration. Real dictators do not merely mock opposition "journalists" and opinion-makers but imprison or kill them.

Real dictators tightly control all educational institutions at every level. These institutions are generally opposed to Trump and hate him. Real dictatorships tightly control popular culture venues, turning them into agents of pro-regime propaganda. Those venues today are fully characterized by a psychosis known as "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Real dictators utilize intelligence and other government agencies to spy on or harass private citizens (as the Obama administration did with the FBI and IRS; perhaps Trump should seek his advice). Real dictators seek the approval and support of the high-money classes. For the most part, these are people who despise Trump. Even the notorious Koch brothers are among the "anti-Trumpers."

