Letter: Trump not about capitalism

Free market evangelist F.A. Hayek believed that unfettered capitalism is the absolute best economic model. Throughout history, nations have thrived during periods of lax governance. Governments that exercise absolute control over a nation’s economy, its electoral politics or its moral code ultimately stagnate and fail, losing out to the more dynamic systems possessed by their more purely capitalistic competitors.

Whatever Trumpism is, it ain’t free market capitalism. Fortunately, there's a name for it: mercantilism, the same system employed by modern China. The Trumpist system – one of top-down economic protectionism, erratic populist leadership and imposed morality – would effectively strangle America’s economic and social dynamism, rendering it stagnant and uncompetitive at a time when its economic superiority is facing ever more serious challenges from the outside world.

The parallels between Trumpism and the modern Chinese regime are striking: trade barriers, a distrust of expertise, the silencing of scientific and academic specialists, a fondness for extreme nationalism and xenophobia and the elimination or manipulation of free and fair elections.