Letter: Trump not about capitalism
Letter: Trump not about capitalism

Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Free market evangelist F.A. Hayek believed that unfettered capitalism is the absolute best economic model. Throughout history, nations have thrived during periods of lax governance. Governments that exercise absolute control over a nation’s economy, its electoral politics or its moral code ultimately stagnate and fail, losing out to the more dynamic systems possessed by their more purely capitalistic competitors.

Whatever Trumpism is, it ain’t free market capitalism. Fortunately, there's a name for it: mercantilism, the same system employed by modern China. The Trumpist system – one of top-down economic protectionism, erratic populist leadership and imposed morality – would effectively strangle America’s economic and social dynamism, rendering it stagnant and uncompetitive at a time when its economic superiority is facing ever more serious challenges from the outside world.

The parallels between Trumpism and the modern Chinese regime are striking: trade barriers, a distrust of expertise, the silencing of scientific and academic specialists, a fondness for extreme nationalism and xenophobia and the elimination or manipulation of free and fair elections.

These similarities were brought into sharp relief by the two systems' twin failures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both governments resorted to cover-ups, scapegoating political adversaries and the summary dismissal of expert advice, with hundreds of thousands of their own citizens dying in the process.

It's time for Nebraska businesses to support their own best interests: stop donating to the Trumpist politicians who would undermine the very system that has brought you here. To borrow a phrase: Trumpists are capitalists in name only.

Keith MacKenzie, Bellevue

