Letter: Trump, McCarthy need to go

Now is the time to dump Donald Trump and Rep. Kevin McCarthy. They are the reason the Republicans had so many problems with the elections. Let’s get back to the way we were before the Trump era. We need to get back to the days before the chaos, caused by the above.
Then comes George Santos with all the lies. McCarthy and Santos say the people voted for Santos, and McCarthy won’t do anything about it. At least some Republicans are calling for Santos to resign. For what it’s worth, I’m a registered Democrat!
James Anderson, Lincoln