 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trump, McCarthy need to go

  • 0

Now is the time to dump Donald Trump and Rep. Kevin McCarthy. They are the reason the Republicans had so many problems with the elections. Let’s get back to the way we were before the Trump era. We need to get back to the days before the chaos, caused by the above.

Then comes George Santos with all the lies. McCarthy and Santos say the people voted for Santos, and McCarthy won’t do anything about it. At least some Republicans are calling for Santos to resign. For what it’s worth, I’m a registered Democrat!

James Anderson, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Only one hope for nation

Letter: Only one hope for nation

How entertaining would it be to watch a head-to-head, lie-for-a-lie match between GOP Rep. George Santos and President Joe Biden. I seriously …

Letter: Abortion bill won't work

Letter: Abortion bill won't work

State Sen. Joni Albrecht estimated her bill to ban abortions after six weeks would “eliminate 85% of abortions in the state.” The last word in…

Letter: How about funding lunches?

Letter: How about funding lunches?

Our new governor while running for office expressed a special interest in education of our children. Studies have shown that children need pro…

Letter: Ice baths not appreciated

Letter: Ice baths not appreciated

Here's a shout out to all those semi drivers, delivery trucks, garbage trucks and thoughtful citizens who saw this 73-year-old woman shoveling…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News