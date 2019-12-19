Letter, 12/20: Trump lightening moods abroad
View Comments

Letter, 12/20: Trump lightening moods abroad

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

President Donald Trump exits a motorcade to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy football game.

 JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

If, indeed, "laughter is the best medicine," then President Donald J. Trump filled the role of "Dr. Feelgood" by administering a "dose" to dour world leaders congregating at the recent NATO Summit in Europe. While giving him his "propers" for providing a bit of laughter to a part of the world sorely in need of some, I cannot aver that is "performance" advanced his touted goal to "Make America Great Again." In fact -- well, let me put it this way:

The presidency, although itself not in hock,

POTUS is an international laughing stock.

Upon the world stage,

'Tis now all the rage,

The U.S. president and America, to mock.

Sen. Ernie Chambers, Omaha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News