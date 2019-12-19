Letter, 12/20: Trump lightening moods abroad

If, indeed, "laughter is the best medicine," then President Donald J. Trump filled the role of "Dr. Feelgood" by administering a "dose" to dour world leaders congregating at the recent NATO Summit in Europe. While giving him his "propers" for providing a bit of laughter to a part of the world sorely in need of some, I cannot aver that is "performance" advanced his touted goal to "Make America Great Again." In fact -- well, let me put it this way:
The presidency, although itself not in hock,
POTUS is an international laughing stock.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon the world stage,
'Tis now all the rage,
The U.S. president and America, to mock.
Sen. Ernie Chambers, Omaha