Letter, 2/25: Trump isn't a dictator -- yet

In his letter ("Trump not behaving like a dictator," Feb. 9), Richard Terrell insists that Trump shows no behavior to suggest he might be an "emerging dictator." He does, however, suggest that those of us who supported Obama are cultish.

I think not. I am a lifelong Democrat, but had Obama refused to submit his tax returns, my common sense would kick in, and I'd be asking myself, "what does my candidate have to hide?" If he had his picture taken with a porn star whom he subsequently had to pay off, I would be genuinely disappointed in the person I had voted for. And if Obama had asked a foreign nation for help with his election and had succeeded in getting it, I would think he was a cheat, and he would not have received my vote the second time around, no matter who he was running against.

I have my own high standards, and, given the circumstances presented, I could not have voted for him and been true to myself. Yes, I did think Obama a good president, but had I learned about him what I have learned about Trump, he would have lost my support, or "worship," as Mr. Terrell says.