Letter, 2/2: Trump insults military, families

President Donald Trump waves before getting into his vehicle after arriving Friday at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump and his family are spending the weekend at their Mar-a-Lago estate.

 SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

It is no secret as to my total and complete disdain for the absolute incompetency and sham of the Trump presidency, but, as a veteran, this really infuriates me. It should upset every current or past military personnel who has made uncounted sacrifices for this country.

President Donald Trump reprimanded his top military brass in a 2017 meeting at the Pentagon, calling them a "bunch of dopes and babies," and telling them, "You're all losers."

"You're all losers. You don't know how to win anymore."

"You're a bunch of dopes and babies."

This coming from a guy (Mr. Bone Spurs, who cheated his way out of serving our country and has never worn the honorable uniform of the U.S. military) with a yellow stripe down his back?

Trump should publicly apologize to all who have served, past and present. He should be made to sit, with his non-serving children, for 24 hours in Arlington National Cemetery so he and they can absorb the meaning of sacrifice and duty to our country.

Robert Hegler, Cortland

View Comments
