Letter, 2/2: Trump insults military, families

It is no secret as to my total and complete disdain for the absolute incompetency and sham of the Trump presidency, but, as a veteran, this really infuriates me. It should upset every current or past military personnel who has made uncounted sacrifices for this country.
President Donald Trump reprimanded his top military brass in a 2017 meeting at the Pentagon, calling them a "bunch of dopes and babies," and telling them, "You're all losers."
"You're all losers. You don't know how to win anymore."
You have free articles remaining.
"You're a bunch of dopes and babies."
This coming from a guy (Mr. Bone Spurs, who cheated his way out of serving our country and has never worn the honorable uniform of the U.S. military) with a yellow stripe down his back?
Trump should publicly apologize to all who have served, past and present. He should be made to sit, with his non-serving children, for 24 hours in Arlington National Cemetery so he and they can absorb the meaning of sacrifice and duty to our country.
Robert Hegler, Cortland