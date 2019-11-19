I have listened to our president's words. They are the words of a boorish, self-absorbed adolescent. He insults all who do not agree with him. His speech is angry, divisive and full of self pity. He calls the press our enemy. He says you can get away with stuff if you are a celebrity. He continually lies about matters large and small.
I have watched our president's deeds. He is an embarrassment on the world stage. He is a serial philanderer on his third trophy wife. Other women are paid hush money. He has conned and swindled while shamelessly promoting himself. He lived the life of a New York City playboy while others served in Vietnam. He believes white supremacists are good people too. He has worked very hard to conceal his academic record and taxes. His inner circle and cabinet are revolving doors.
I have watched the president's party. They have become unmoored from many of their core principles. Where is the party of personal and family values? Allies are cast aside while dictators and oligarchs are fawned over. NATO is a dirty word. Our budget deficit is ballooning even in good economic times. Free trade? Principled Republicans have spoken up or exited. Others stay silent and look away. Still others have become sycophants for our man-child president.
Donald Trump would not get elected to a local school board with his record of words and deeds, but yet he is our President. It is now obvious that he and those around him have used the power of the presidency to attempt to extort a foreign country with taxpayer money for personal gain. He needs to go.
Stefan Newbold, Lincoln