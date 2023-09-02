A petulant schoolboy making scowling faces at the class photo camera.

That was Donald Trump at his Georgia police station felony booking — an aging bully trying to look his fiercest, straining to please his feckless gang of disciples whom he fears may be growing tired of his high-maintenance leadership.

The jailhouse mugshot reveals his worst side: From the top looking down on a poorly hidden bald crown under wispy strands of expensive false hair. The effect is as camera-unfriendly as his forced, sullen glower.

I wonder if he realizes that felons usually can’t take their wigs and other beauty products to their cells.

Trump was spared the perp walk and other police station booking indignities by the grace afforded every former president of the United States.

In the past, such deference has been shown for both the title and the gentlemanly presidential predecessors themselves.

But this time, such is certainly not intended for the camera clown himself.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo