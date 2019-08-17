OK, we got it. Trump is hated by the left. So to get rid of him, any means justifies the end, truth be damned.
White supremacist and nationalist, racist, unbecoming rhetoric, homophobic, all around terrible person -- give me a break and Trump, too. We know all of this false over-the-top narrative is being leveled at Trump and his supporters to separate us from him.
Hey, Trump haters, it ain't working. You have just made us mad and disgusted and more solid in our resolve for Trump.
Then in another attempt to separate us, Don Walton, as the Journal Star is wont to do, finds a politician who has a fake R behind his name, Sen. John McCollister, to spew his left-wing rhetoric, hoping beyond hope that this will sway us Nebraskans away from the president.
This ploy is becoming old and worn. You have used Chuck Hagel in the past. Now you bring out a poor substitute in John McCollister, another left-leaning RINO, for your political agenda. Please stop. We get this, too.
In closing, I will state that in my many years on this Earth, I have never even met a white supremacist, and to be called one disgusts me to no end. President Trump has done more for minorities in this country in three years than your Obama did in eight.
His duty to the Constitution is clear: to protect the United States and its citizens. This means not having open borders or free healthcare for illegals of any race, creed or color. We expect and demand that he does his constitutional duty.
David Stempson, Lincoln