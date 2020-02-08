Letter, 2/9: Trump hardly a breath of fresh air
After three years of President Trump's endless, tasteless infantile tweets, taunts, nickname calling, spewing lies, enacting vengeance, boasting, bullying, threatening and making incoherent statements, I was recently emboldened to ask one of his avowed defenders to express their opinion about his conduct as president of the United States.

Without hesitation, the person smiled and said, "I find him refreshing."

Refreshing? Invigorating, stimulating, restorative? A cool breeze in the park?

Is this what the majority of Trump supporters believe? If so, it's time for a serious reality check. Sorry, there are no roses to smell.

The country is fractured and desperately in need of an administration that issues huge doses of empathy kindness, principles, morals, honesty, trust and old-fashioned love.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

