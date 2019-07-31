We recently learned that a convenience store clerk in the Chicago area was fired for telling several Hispanic women to “go back to their country” and threatening them with the statement “ICE is coming.”
In a statement following termination of that clerk, the employing company said, “The comments of this associate are not reflective of the core values of Bucky’s convenience stores.”
Compare the clerk in Chicago’s xenophobic comments to the recent Tweet from President Trump when he told members of Congress to “go back to the countries from which they came.”
Do you see the irony? A regular guy in Chicago gets fired for his racist comments because they are not aligned with his employer’s core values, but the president of the United States gets a pass from all, save four, GOP members of the House of Representatives when he says exactly the same thing.
A private, for-profit company enforces its core values, but elected officials professing to be public servants, including Nebraska’s three representatives in the House, won’t even publicly admonish the president. Incredible!
Ed Bruening, Lincoln