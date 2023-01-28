Letter: Trump employs magical defense

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Donald Trump still believes he is practically perfect in every way.

Pish posh

As evidence of his protracted and sundry dishonesty continues to surface, his prickly narcissism becomes even more belligerent and childish — affirming that his super-callous fragile ego’s really quite atrocious.

When facing, or even anticipating, allegations of misconduct, Trump always feigns innocence while instinctively conspiring to escape accountability because he knows he is blameworthy.

Secured access to deferential legal mediators has been essential to Trump’s maintaining his illusion of impunity. These pre-paid hirelings intercede with, among other things, inevitable and interminable appeals that delay, lessen and even evade responsibility for their benefactor.

Gaming the system is Trump’s innate response to whatever threatens his pretense. Judge Donald Middlebrook recently described him as "the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process."

As president, Trump even leveraged his authority to make federal court nominations. Abetted by a crafty Kentuckian with less glitz but equal guile, he provided 245 federal judges (three on the Supreme Court) with permanent employment. Within Trump’s fantasyland ego-sphere, his patronage also placed them on retainer, with all its accustomed benefits.

As early as 2018 Trump said via Twitter, "I have the absolute right to PARDON myself," failing to also mention his, ahem, resourceful rationale.

During a future perfunctory judicial sojourn, this real-life charlatan will likely receive an indisputable and unavoidable legal prescription for his chronic criminality. (Though unlikely for someone consumed with conceit, a spoonful full of humility would help make that medicine go down.)

Otherwise, if democracy’s mainstay of inclusive justice collapses, eroded by Trump’s conniving and self-indulgent arrogance, the reverberations felt will be the founding fathers collectively turning over in their graves.

Larry McClung, Lincoln