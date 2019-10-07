It has been suggested by some that the effort by the congressional Democrats to investigate President Trump’s contacts with the president of Ukraine are an attempt to “subvert the will of the American people.”
Perhaps a short civics lesson is in order:
* Point one: The “will of the American people” is expressed at the ballot box.
* Point two: Donald Trump lost the 2016 election by more than 2.8 million votes.
* Point three: Donald Trump is in the White House contrary to the “will of the American people.”
Marshall Lux, Lincoln