Letter: Trump cuts worsened problem

Raise the debt limit or raise more revenue. We have had 40 years of so-called supply-side economics. That approach has shown it does not create economic growth. It has proven only to  move wealth dramatically upward and create ever-expanding deficits.

One of the reasons we need an increase in the debt ceiling is the 2017 Trump tax cuts. The corporate tax rate was cut from 35% to 21%. Those tax cuts increased the deficit and failed to promote economic growth for our nation. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated those tax cuts would increase the deficit by nearly $1.9 trillion over 11 years.

Repealing the 2017 tax cuts should be part of discussions to address the deficit and the debt limit. Cutting Social Security and Medicare, cutting critical safety net programs that offer relief to the poor but not increasing taxes on the wealthiest in our nation makes no common sense.

Our budgets and economic policies must reflect a sense of justice and compassion. Adding to the hardship of those least able to absorb those cuts is not only unfair it is just cruel and mean spirited.

Tim Shaw, Lincoln

