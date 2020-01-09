Letter, 1/10: Trump backed Iran into corner

President Trump withdrew our country from the nuclear deal with Iran that was signed by permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the European Union countries.

The deal was signed by the participating counties in 2015 after lengthy and painful negotiations among the participating countries. Having flaunted rest of the world with his utter disregard and arrogance with this action, Mr. Trump went on to impose sanctions on Iran.

This is like a bully backing his victim into a corner without giving the victim any options. I wonder what Mr. Trump would do if he were the victim backed into a corner by a bully.

Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln

